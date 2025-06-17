A popular Italian restaurant is to get a fresh new identity, after being taken over by an acclaimed chef trained at some of the country’s best eateries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giuseppe’s in Edgeworth is set to become The Spread Eagle by McLeod9 as Wendy and Giuseppe retire and pass the baton to Joe McLeod.

Joe, from Chorley, is best known for his successful fine dining residency at Spring Cottage in Rivington and as a cornerstone of Bolton Food Festival where in addition to preparing a course of the Gala Dinner he also delivers cookery demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started his career in hospitality aged 14 and trained at Runshaw College in Leyland. He has worked as head chef at George’s of Worsley, owned by Ryan Giggs and also Michelin-rated The Manor House and Northcote Manor.

What to expect

Joe and his McLeod9 team will return the building to it’s origins, bringing back The Spread Eagle name with a McLeod9 twist. In addition to a full range of drinks which, the McLeod9 team will delight food lovers taste buds with a range of ‘Morsels’ available in the bar, an elevated a la carte menu and Joe’s signature McLeod9 fine dining five-course degustation menu.

Ingredients are sourced locally from sustainable farms and producers and the wine list is expertly curated by a Master Sommelier to complement food choices or occasions.

Giuseppe who has been involved in the restaurant business for around 40 years, said: “It’s great to be handing the restaurant to someone as passionate and talented as Joe and his McLeod9 team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy said ‘we’ve been part of this community for a long time now and we’ve met so many fantastic people over the last nine years and made friendships that will last. Giuseppe and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the customers that have dined with us over the years and we are excited to see what Joe and his team do next. We’re sure the customers will love it and we wish them success in this new chapter.”

Joe said: “I’d like to thank Wendy and Giuseppe for all they have done and I wish them all the best in their retirement. I am really excited to bring something new and inclusive to the local community, taking the pub back to its Spread Eagle roots and focussing on providing fantastic food and drink in an environment where everyone feels welcome is really important.

Giuseppe's in Edgworth, which will revert to The Spread Eagle | Google

Community feel

“This is a really lovely village in incredible countryside so we want walkers with or without dogs to feel welcome tocall in for a coffee mid walk or a drink and something to eat afterwards, we want our neighbours in the community to want to come and wind down with friends after work and enjoy some morsels from the bar and we also want to become a destination for those that want to sample something truly special with our tasting or a la carte menus. Our focus on service, quality and environment will, we hope bring this fantastic local pub back in to the heart of the communities of Turton, Edgworth and the surrounding areas.”

Opening details and how to book

The Spread Eagle by McLeod9 will reopen on July 9. It will initially be open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm and welcomes well behaved dogs on leads and has a large car park. Reservations can be made online at www.mcleod9venues.co.uk or by contacting the team on 01204 853331.