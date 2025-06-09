Please help us save our last remaining post office - Adlington locals plea to public
The Post Office on Market Street which has been run by Jill and Barry Heeks since 1992 is due to close in a few months, and plans to relocate it under new ownership to Burgess Fruit and Vegetable shop on Park Road have hit planning problems.
Shaun Ahmed, the new owner of Burgess` popular greengrocers store, needs help from the local community to support plans for a small extension to the rear of the shop, which will then be used as the new Post Office.
Jill and Barry Heeks who have run the Post Office for the last 33 years are keen to see Shaun continue their Post Office legacy.
Barry said: “We have been wanting to retire for some years now but didn’t want to leave Adlington without a Post Office.
“Post Office Ltd are willing to support a move to Burgess greengrocers but if planning is not approved by the council Post Office Ltd will not consider another premises and so Adlington will lose its Post Office.”
Jill added: “There was funding last year from the government for post offices to relocate but this has now ended.”
The first planning application was refused because of concerns about parking but Shaun points out the Post Office will only be open when most residents are away at work so there will be parking spaces available for customers who need them, and that residents wouldn’t be affected.
There is also a new and lage car park on Jubilee Playing Fields which is only about 100 yards away for people who are able to walk that distance.
Shaun said: “It’s vitally important that Adlington keeps its Post Office or people are going to have to travel into other towns to use the ones there.
“If you are elderly and need your pension, want to do banking or use travel services, or a local business or resident who hasn’t the time to journey into another town to post parcels, losing the Adlington Post Office is going to be a blow to the community.”
Opening the Post Office at Burgess Fruit and Vegetable shop will also help to save jobs in the village as current staff members have been offered jobs at the new premises, and Shaun plans to employ more people in the shop in the future.
Shaun added: “We need community support to save your local Post Office and would ask people to urgently go to Chorley Borough Councils website HERE and enter in the Search Box Planning Reference Number 25/00424/FUL then submit your comments before 20th June.
