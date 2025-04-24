Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new concept plan has been released, showing how a public garden and new events space in the Ribble Valley could look, in a £100,000 revamp.

The plan for Towneley Garden’s redevelopment in Longridge includes new surfaces and seating using local stone, new picnic tables and benches, new landscaping and birch trees, and retention of some existing trees.

The concept plan, by DK Garden Design, was shown to Ribble Valley councillors as they discussed various schemes being supported with two funding sources. Councillors on the Policy and Finance Committee had updates on local schemes supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund or the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Both are government-backed funds launched following Brexit, when Britain left the EU. Launched by previous Conservative governments, the schemes were presented as alternatives to old EU funds for regions and have run over a number of years.

In the Ribble Valley, the projects supported include three at Longridge. These are the proposed £100,000 Townley Garden redevelopment, construction of a new BMX-type ‘pump’ track and installing electric vehicle charging points on Barclay Road.

Towneley Garden plan 2025 | LDR/RVBC

Regarding Townley Gardens, DK Garden Design was awarded a contact last year to consult local people, produce some ‘mood board’ ideas to prompt discussion and then design a plan,

A new report for councillors stated: “The landscape designer contracted to design the space has completed the work and shared the proposals with Longridge Town Council. The final design is shown.

“Committee will be aware that there were delays in commencing the design due to contract discussions, which means this scheme is currently at concept design stage. As such, in respect of UK Shared Prosperity Fund, £10,725 of the original £100,000 allocation has been expended. The head of engineering is working on the costings for the scheme as designed.”

Further local funding

Other schemes which have received, or are earmarked for funding, include:

A play area at Salt Hill, Clitheroe. This was allocated £100,000 andworks have been completed, according to the report.

Footpath improvements at Bungerley Park, near Clitheroe, with a £99,000 allocation Work began there in early 2025 and was completed in March

Paving, stall and street furniture upgrades at Clitheroe Market, off Station Road. Work on resurfacing the market’s bull ring area started in the winter and is near completion, the report stated. The majority of casual market stalls now have new roofs and backs.

Road and pavement improvements at the Market Place street area, Clitheroe, near the town’s library. The is a joint scheme between Ribble Valley Council and Lancashire County Council. It follows similar work along nearby Castle Street last year.

Another scheme is the development a Barrow village hall in a former pub building. That has experienced some building, utility and financial challenges, as reported separately.

In addition, councillors were told 20 local schemes have been backed with cash from the Rural England Prosperity Fund. So far, 19 projects have been completed. But one, at Sabden Village Hall, needs a planning application decision before it can start.

Ribble Valley Council has received the full UK Shared Prsperity Funding for the 2024/25 financial year of £1,251,339. However the Rural England Prosperity Fund cash will be drawn-down in arrears, the report added.