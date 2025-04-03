Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis returns to former school to open new classroom block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis has returned to her former school to open a new classroom block.

During the visit to Longridge High School, Maya reconnected with former teachers who had a lasting influence on her passion for literature, business and politics.

The newly opened two-storey expansion, named East Block, features six modern classrooms designed to enhance the learning environment for current and future students.

The standalone extension was necessary to enable the Preston Road school to cope with an increase in demand for places. Lancashire County Council is expanding provision from 840 to up to 1050 pupils over the next few years.

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley, cuts the ribbon to open the new classroom block at Longridge High School

During a special presentation, Maya cut a ribbon to formally open the building and had a tour of the school with other guests including the Mayor of Ribble Valley, Councillor Louise Edge, Mayor’s Consort Philip Edge, Lancashire County Council officers, including architect Beatriz Ortiz and contractors from John Turner Construction Group.

Reflecting on her time at Longridge High School, Maya said: “Returning to my school after two decades was a magical experience. The new building is fantastic, and it's clear to see the investment in the future of the students. Walking through the halls again brought back so many happy memories. It’s surreal to think the last time I was here was when I collected my GCSE results in 2004. The warm, supportive atmosphere that I remember so fondly is still very much alive.”

Maya highlighted the importance of the school in shaping her future: “Longridge High shaped my journey and I met mentors that sparked long lasting interests. My business studies teacher, Miss Mason, kindled my interest in business, which later played a key role in my work at Lancashire County Council.

"My English teacher ignited my passion for literature and debating, which inspired my commitment to socialism and the belief that everyone deserves a fair chance in life. I even recall standing in mock elections at school - my first taste of politics.”

“Schools provide the foundation for future success by equipping students with the knowledge, friendships and confidence they need to thrive in higher education, careers, and as responsible citizens.”

Jane Green, Head Teacher of Longridge High School, which is run by the Bay Learning Trust, said: “It was an absolute privilege to welcome Maya back to Longridge High School. Successful alumni make excellent role models for our students; there’s so much they can imbibe from meeting them. We look forward to inviting her again in the future to share her experiences with our students.”