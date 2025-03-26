Longridge Subway shuts permanently two years after opening near Booths in Berry Lane

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Subway has closed in Longridge, less than two years after opening its doors.

The sandwich shop in Berry Lane was shut last week and has now confirmed it has closed permanently.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Subway in Berry Lane, Longridge has closed permanentlyplaceholder image
Subway in Berry Lane, Longridge has closed permanently | Google

The store was owned by franchisee Jayne Shreeve, who also runs the Subway branch at Beacon Retail Park, off Garstang Road in Catterall.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The Longridge Subway, which opened across the road from Booths in June 2023, is now being ‘ripped out’, say locals, who spotted workmen inside the premises at the weekend.

It’s not known at this stage what type of shop will replace Subway in Berry Lane.

Subway and franchisee Jayne Shreeve were approached for comment.

Related topics:LEPLancashirelongridgeSubway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice