Subway has closed in Longridge, less than two years after opening its doors.

The sandwich shop in Berry Lane was shut last week and has now confirmed it has closed permanently.

The store was owned by franchisee Jayne Shreeve, who also runs the Subway branch at Beacon Retail Park, off Garstang Road in Catterall.

The Longridge Subway, which opened across the road from Booths in June 2023, is now being ‘ripped out’, say locals, who spotted workmen inside the premises at the weekend.

It’s not known at this stage what type of shop will replace Subway in Berry Lane.

Subway and franchisee Jayne Shreeve were approached for comment.