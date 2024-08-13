Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These extension plans would allow the international company to centralise its operations in Lancashire creating new jobs!

Perspex International has submitted a major planning application for one of its sites in Darwen – part of almost £40m of new investment supported by the Town Deal.

The extension to the existing Chapels Park site would allow the firm – which has a long and rich history in the town – to streamline its processes, dramatically reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

The investment will also help safeguard jobs in the town while helping to create new roles too.

A look at what the proposed extension to the Darwen manufacturing site may look like. | BwD Shuttle

If the plans for the new Polymerisation Hall and Energy Centre are agreed, the extension would pave the way for Perspex International to centralise its local operations to just one location.

Operations Director, Bryan Welch, said: “Perspex International has a long and rich history in Darwen – one that we want to build upon and continue to develop.

“Perspex first came to the town during the Second World War as it was seen as a safe place for the plant which was manufacturing Spitfire canopies.

“This major new investment demonstrates our commitment to the town, it will allow us to modernise and streamline the way we work and allow us to become much greener – reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption, something we are passionate about.”

Perspex acrylic has been a leading brand in plastic since the 1930s and Darwen is the only production site for Perspex across the whole of the UK.

The planning application is for a 1,240m2 extension to the site accessed off Goose House Lane.

The full manufacturing side of the businesses has already moved to that site and, as part of the centralisation, the Orchard Mill site on the A666 could be sold for redevelopment.

The scheme is being supported by the £100m Darwen Town Deal.

The extension would allow Perspex to centralise its local operations in Darwen. | NW

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Deputy Chair of Darwen Town Deal, said: “We are incredibly proud of our reputation for partnership working and supporting our businesses in the borough – helping them to grow and succeed.

“We took the £25m of Government Town Deal funding and we’ve worked incredibly hard to leverage major investment for the town, including these impressive proposals for the future of Perspex International.

“In total, we’re looking at more than £100m of new investment for the town – that’s more than any of us have seen in our lifetimes.”

