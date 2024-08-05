Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Lancashire care home has created 100 jobs in anticipation of their opening this Winter!

Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs, is now recruiting for its brand-new care home in Padiham.

Construction of Wytham Lodge began in May 2023 and is expected to be completed by December 2024.

100 new jobs have been created and, as the opening date approaches, the home is searching for driven and compassionate people to join its new team.

A look at what Wytham Lodge will look like after completion. | Exemplar Health Care

Recruitment is underway for Administrators, Domestic Assistants, Catering Assistants, and many other care and support roles.

Lindsay Holcroft, Commissioning Manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: “We’re really excited to open Wytham Lodge care home this winter and bring a state-of-art healthcare service to Lancashire.

“Those who are compassionate and share Exemplar Health Care’s core values of being responsive to the needs of the people we support, having integrity in everything we do, working well in a team, and having fun should apply to join our team.”

Alongside mandatory training, new team members will have access to Exemplar Health Care’s recently launched Leadership Pathways – a major investment in the development of Exemplar Health Care’s people and their skills.

Designed for colleagues in a wide range of roles and at all stages of their career, the Pathways equip aspiring and experienced leaders with the skills and behaviours needed to excel in their roles and advance their careers.

Once open, Wytham Lodge will support adults living with complex and high acuity needs arising from complex mental health conditions, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

Wytham Lodge will feature an outside seating area. | Exemplar Health Care

This will offer the opportunity of long-term community care for adults who would otherwise have a prolonged stay in hospital or other inappropriate settings.

The home, located on Wytham Street, has 34 large bedrooms, each with an en-suite, across three units.

With this small group living model, Exemplar Health Care has found it can provide a far more supportive environment that is more responsive to people’s needs.

A look at what one of the social rooms will look like inside of Wytham Lodge | Exemplar Health Care

The home will also feature communal dining and living spaces, an activities hub, sensory bathrooms, a therapy room and a large accessible garden.

Lindsay Holcroft said: "Those in our local community who require additional support to live well and fully enjoy each day can greatly benefit from your work in the care industry. We know first-hand what a wonderfully fulfilling job it can be!”

Full details on all the available jobs, as well as how to apply, can be found on the Exemplar Health Care careers website: https://www.exemplarhc.com/careers.