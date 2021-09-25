Adrian Murrell, who has run the festival for eight years, said next year will be "bigger and better than ever" after seeing the event rearranged twice this year.

Last month South Ribble Council cancelled the Windrush 73 event scheduled for Hurst Grange Park with just 48 hours to go, citing health and safety concerns.

>>>Click here to read more about the cancellation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windrush 73

The event - celebrating people who came to England from Carribean countries after the Second World War - had already been rescheduled from June because of changes to Covid rules.

But on Sunday, September 19. finally, thousands of people attended the event at Preston Cricket Club.

Adrian said: "We were glad to get it over the line. There have been some hiccups this year and numbers weren't as high as we've had previously because of the changing dates, but the atmosphere was the same. Everyone was so pleased to see each other."

Acts included Tony King, Geno and Hayley Eccles, Stephen Bayliss and Zamaica.

Enjoying the food, music and company

Adrian thanked the performers and vendors for their support, as well as fellow organisers John Devey and Deborah Fielding.

He added: "I'd just like to praise the community for their patience and support and for reminding me how important an event it was.

"We lost so many people over the last year that the event was also a tribute to them.

"They've already volunteered their time for next year, so I'm really pleased and proud that they understand the barriers and obstacles we have to get over."

An event for all generations

Windrush had opted to go to Hurst Grange Park after both their previous venues - Preston CC and Vernon Carus Sports and Social Club - could not accommodate them in August due to cricket commitments.

The offer to stage it at Hurst Grange Park followed the cancellation of the annual Penwortham Gala.

But Adrian says he got "vibes" from the very first meeting with council officials and was not surprised when problems started to pile up.

>>>Click here to read Adrian's thoughts on the Hurst Grange cancellation.