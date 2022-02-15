Over the past four months, 17 McDonald’s restaurants across West Lancashire have taken part in fundraising events for two local hospices, St Catherine’s in Preston and Trinity in Blackpool, raising nearly £12,000 in total.

McDonald’s restaurants across Preston, Blackpool, Leyland, Fleetwood, Chorley, Fulwood and Lytham have all hosted multiple fundraising events including drive-thru car washes, raffles, sponsored litter picks, lotteries and restaurant fun days to raise funds for the hospices.

As a result of their efforts between September and January, a cheque of £6,144 was delivered to St Catherine’s in Lostock Hall and £5,741 to Trinity Hospice in Bispham last week.

Staff at West Lancashire McDonald's have raised £6,144 for St Catherine’s in Lostock Hall, Preston.

Local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates all 17 McDonald’s restaurants in West Lancashire, said: “We have supported the great work of our local hospices for a long time, but last year we decided to actively fund raise across our business. I’m constantly amazed by the volunteers and the hard work they do. Both St Catherine’s and Trinity have provided care for many McDonalds’ family and friends of the years, and we feel it’s time for us to give something back.

"People are at the very heart of our business, and we take great pride in giving back to the local community. I’d like to thank the restaurant teams for their enthusiasm in helping organise the fundraising for the hospices as well as our very generous customers who dug deep in tough times to help support this initiative”

Norman Cutler, community engagement officer at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We were thrilled to receive this fantastic donation. The team at McDonald’s has been a great supporter of our charity for many years and we’re always immensely grateful for their generosity and fundraising efforts.

“This is an incredible amount and will help us to provide our specialist palliative and end-of-life care at the hospice in Lostock Hall, and in people’s own homes across Central Lancashire. I’d like to say a very heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the McDonald’s team for their ongoing support of St Catherine’s.”

Nigel Dunnington, franchisee, handing over a £5,741 cheque to Trinity Hospice in Bispham.

As well as this latest fundraising drive for local hospices, Nigel and his team often have Ronald McDonald House Charities UK as a national focus point and priority charity, with McDonald’s the chain being the children’s charity's largest corporate supporter.