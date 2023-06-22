News you can trust since 1886
A Chorley post office will close its doors from today (Thursday) to undergo an extensive refurbishment.
By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Talbot Drive Post Office, 2 Talbot Drive, in Euxton will temporarily close for a store refit which will include an extensive refurbishment to the retail side of the store which is expected to take just over three weeks to complete. Issuing an apology to customers for the incovenience, Samuel Williams, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

Where are the nearest alternative branches?

Talbot Drive Post Office in Euxton will close from today (Thursday) until July 17 for an extensive refurbishment
Euxton Post Office, 12 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7 6AU

Devonshire Road Post Office, 47 Devonshire Road, Chorley, PR7 2DR

Chorley Post Office, 56 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SE

The branch is due to re-open on Monday, July 17, at 9am.

