Talbot Drive Post Office, 2 Talbot Drive, in Euxton will temporarily close for a store refit which will include an extensive refurbishment to the retail side of the store which is expected to take just over three weeks to complete. Issuing an apology to customers for the incovenience, Samuel Williams, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”