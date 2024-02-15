Police appeal after man assaulted in Morecambe pub
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man was assaulted in a Morecambe pub.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at around 9.35pm on January 24, following an alleged assault in the Kings Arms pub in Morecambe.
A man in his 30s suffered minor head injuries.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and affray. He has since been bailed.
If you were in the Kings Arms pub on January 24, and witnessed anything, please get in contact with police on 101 quoting log 1388 of January 24.