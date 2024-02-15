Early Bairds Nursery in Billington rated 'outstanding' in its first Ofsted inspection
Early Bairds Nursery in Billington opened in 2021 and owner and manager Heidi Langhorn said she was ‘ extremely proud’ of her team for such an amazing achievement, adding: “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion the team put in, and constantly going the extra mile for all of our families.”
Inspectors said that children thrive in the care of nurturing staff within what they described as a ‘calm and welcoming’ nursery. The report said that staff communicate with children with warmth and enthusiasm, regularly praise them to build their self-esteem and, in return, children smile confidently and feel proud of what they achieve. Inspectors said that new children settle extremely quickly and form close bonds with staff.
They said the nursery curriculum is designed to give children the cultural capital they need in life and, as a result, children are enthused by feelings of awe and wonder and have a genuine thirst for learning. Staff were described as having exceptionally high expectations for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and alll children are highly motivated to persevere with any challenges they encounter.
Inspectors described the manager as ‘passionate and dedicated’ and the children's learning is planned in the right order, enabling them to get the most from the opportunities for learning on offer. Staff plan inspiring activities, which are tailored to respond to children's interests. This highly personalised approach helps all children to make rapid progress in all areas of learning.