Wallace and Gromit tea is now available to buy thanks to Bird & Blend Tea Co

Entitled ‘More Tea Gromit?’, the special Wallace and Gromit themed drink comes from luxury tea brand Bird & Blend Tea Co.

In the product description, Bird & Blend tea write: “We’ve collaborated with Aardman to bring you a cracking tea inspired by Wallace & Gromit. With its energising ingredients, perfect for sparking inventive ideas, it’s Wallace’s perfect morning cuppa!

“Get the kettle on lad!”

A Wallace and Gromit themed tea is now on the market thanks to Bird and Blend Tea Co. Credit: birdandblendtea on Instagram

Described as strong and fruity, the ingredients include Sri Lankan Black Tea, Yerba Mate, Desiccated Coconut and Freeze-dried Cranberry.

Each box, costing £10, comes with 12 tea bags and they are available to purchase now from the Bird & Blend Tea Co website.

The tea was officially launched on Saturday, August 12 with an exclusive preview taking place at Bird & Blend Tea Co’s Bristol store the day before.

In a review posted online, one user said: “I initially bought the tea because I’m a big lover of black tea, and of course, Wallace and Gromit! I was excited because of the collab, but when I tried the tea in store, it simply blew me away. The tea itself is incredibly fragrant, and the tea itself is lovely and strong, with the fruity undertones making drinking it an adventure! It’s definitely the most fun black tea I’ve tried at B&B so far.”

Perhaps the tea will go well with the new Wallace and Gromit themed pasty launched by Carrs Pasties last week.