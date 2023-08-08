Wallace & Gromit themed pasty hits the market thanks to partnership between Carrs Pasties and Aardman

The partnership, which comes with a brand brand-new Wallace & Gromit inspired pasty, celebrates the 30th anniversary of Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers which was released in December 1993 and was the first film featuring Wallace & Gromit to win an Academy Award.

What is the pasty?

Called the More Cheese, Ham & Chilli Jam Pasty, the pasty includes four cheeses – Mature Cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale and Mozzarella – with pulled ham and caramelised onion, all encased in Carrs famous golden puff pastry.

Carrs Pasties has launched its brand-new pasty the More Cheese, Ham & Chilli Jam Pasty in collaboration with Aardman to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the experience the new pasty also comes with a sachet of tangy chilli dip, and this is the first product Carrs Pasties has ever introduced with a specially made dip to accompany it.

As part of the partnership, a new logo ident along with some new packaging has been created with a bespoke image created by Aardman which includes a model of the More Cheese, Ham & Chilli Jam Pasty.

How to get the pasty?

The new pasty will be available to buy as a fresh from the oven product from Carrs Pasties four stores in Bolton from Monday August 7.

It will then be available as a frozen product for local and nationwide delivery before being available in selected trade customer stores, with the closest to Preston being in Leyland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers who live outside of Bolton can currently get the new pasty delivered via the nationwide delivery service. Frozen pasties are sent in the post via courier and are delivered direct to the doorstep of customers. Orders for nationwide delivery can be booked online a www.carrspasties.co.uk.

How else are they celebrating?

As part of the celebration Carrs Pasties are working with Bauer Media on a radio campaign which will give listeners a chance to win a family day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, home of Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-o-Matic ride along with spends. The radio ad can be heard on Greatest Hits Radio Lancashire on DAB and Rock FM throughout August.

What do those involved say?

Matt Carr, director at Carrs Pasties said: “We’re very excited about this partnership. Aardman’s values and purpose align so much with our own, and we can’t wait for our customers to try the pasty. It’s the first time we’ve ever launched a product with a dip but the flavours work perfectly. Working with the team at Aardman has been a pleasure so far and we hope to continue the relationship into the future.”

Rachael Peacock, Senior Brand Manager at Aardman added: “Aardman is delighted to be working with an independent, family run business on this exciting new Carrs pasty flavour.