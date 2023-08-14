News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Most popular Nando's in the UK revealed, where do the Blackpool and Preston restaurants feature?

A new study has revealed the most popular Nando’s in the UK, where do the Blackpool and Preston restaurants feature?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

In a recent study, Betway has analysed the average satisfaction rating of Nando’s restaurants across the UK to reveal the most and least favourite city or town to enjoy a cheeky Nando’s.

How do Blackpool and Preston rank?

Nando’s in Preston (including one on Market Place and one in Deepdale Shopping Park) came in as having the fourth highest Google rating, with a score of 4.25.

From top left clockwise: Nando's in Deepdale Retail Park, on Market Place in Preston, Church Street in Blackpool and in Squires Gate.From top left clockwise: Nando's in Deepdale Retail Park, on Market Place in Preston, Church Street in Blackpool and in Squires Gate.
From top left clockwise: Nando's in Deepdale Retail Park, on Market Place in Preston, Church Street in Blackpool and in Squires Gate.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However Nando’s Blackpool (inluding one on Church Street and one in Squires Gate) came in as having the joint fourth lowest Google rating, with a score of 4.10.

What were the other rankings?

The best cities/towns for a Nando’s

1 – Swansea (4.40)

2= – Coventry (4.30)

2= – Sunderland (4.30)

3 – Belfast (4.26)

4 – Preston (4.25)

5= – Southampton (4.23)

5= – Leeds (4.23)

Read More
Tyson Fury, Sir Ian McKellen, Scott McTominay and more: 15 Lancashire celebritie...

The worst cities/towns for a Nando’s

1 – Liverpool (3.90)

2 – Luton (4.00)

3 – Leicester (4.06)

4= – Blackpool (4.10)

4= – Derby (4.10)

4= – Reading (4.10)

4= – Birmingham (4.10)

5 – London (4.12)

What was the methodology?

A list of the 30 most populated cities in the UK was taken from the World Population Review, and the Nando’s restaurants per city were found on the Nando’s website.

The average satisfaction rating for each Nando’s location was then taken from Google reviews.

Based on each location's combined Nando’s review scores, the cities were then ranked according to their score.

Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonGoogleSwanseaCoventry