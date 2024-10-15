Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘swimming pool house’ is to be built in the back garden of a property in suburban Preston.

The self-contained facility has been given the green light at an address on Black Bull Lane in Fulwood.

Preston City Council gave the nod to the single-storey development - to the rear of a residence identified as 'St. Cuthbert’s Vicarage' - in spite of several objections from locals.

Amongst the concerns raised was the potential for the new building to have an “unacceptably adverse impact” on its neighbours as a result of it being “visually overbearing” and causing a “loss of privacy”.

The property in Fulwood where the pool will be built (image: Google)

The authority’s approval rests on a number of conditions - including that the pool is not used as a commercial venture and is never occupied as a separate residential unit to the main home. Limits have also been placed on the noise that can be emitted from any of the equipment associated with operating the facility.

The building will also feature a changing room, shower and steam room, plant room and seating area. It will be around 13.5m wide, 5.7m deep and have a maximum roof height of 2.9m .Double doors and windows will be installed to the front, with additional windows to the side.

In a report outlining the reason for their decision, Preston City Council planning officers state that the swimming pool house will be “well contained” within the site and that “adequate visual screening” will partially shield the development from the view of neighbouring properties.

A minimum separation distance of around nine metres will be retained between the pool building and the back of the nearest neighbouring property - with no windows within the new-build able to overlook from that position.

Planning permission has previously been granted for a new main property on the plot - with an additional outbuilding to the rear - following demolition of the existing dwelling.