UCLan named as one of the best universities for improving a student's social class

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has been ranked as one of the best English universities for social mobility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCLan has risen 13 places in the 2024 Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) English Social Mobility Index, which measures how life chances of disadvantaged students are improved during their time at university.

Now in the top 20 for social mobility, the Preston based university has gone from 31st in 2023 to 18th out of 100 institutions in England in 2024, placing it fourth in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual index is compiled by London South Bank University (LSBU) and has been published by HEPI since 2021.

The rankings are based on several factors including access to education, continuation, and the outcomes of undergraduate students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The University of Central Lancashire is in the top 20 English universities for social mobility. | National World

What has UCLan said about the index results?

UCLan Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “Higher education is a great driver in improving social mobility and we pride ourselves on helping people to flourish in education no matter what their age or background.

“As an open and accessible institution, the University works with a variety of schools, colleges and community groups every year on exciting and interactive widening participation initiatives to inspire people who may never otherwise consider applying to university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also offers a number of medical scholarships to students from backgrounds that are under-represented in higher education and financial assistance to care experienced and estranged students and young carers.”

What has the London South Bank University said about their index?

Professor David Phoenix, Vice-Chancellor of LSBU, who compiles the Index for HEPI, added: “The 2024 English Higher Education Social Mobility Index highlights once again that universities up and down the country are breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“The new Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson MP, has been clear that she expects higher education providers to play a stronger role in expanding and improving outcomes for disadvantaged students. I hope, therefore, that the Index provides a useful for tool for universities across the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Institutions making a strong impact on social mobility can use it to evidence their contribution while those universities that wish to increase their support for disadvantaged students can use it help identify good practice and to work out the most appropriate way of doing so in accordance with their institutional mission.”

Read More Three Lancashire secondary schools named amongst best in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025

Has the government said anything about the index?

The Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Despite growing up in a deeply disadvantaged area I had the opportunity to go to university – but I was one of the lucky ones. Breaking the link between where a young person goes up, and the opportunities they have, is central to our mission.

“Following the recent measures taken to stabilise universities, we will now demand more from the sector through far-reaching reform – including opening up access to working-class young people.

“We are committed to restoring universities as engines of opportunity, growth and aspiration. We will fix the foundations of higher education to deliver change for students.”

More information about the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) 2024 English Social Mobility Index is available online - https://www.hepi.ac.uk/2024/12/03/social-mobility-index-2024/