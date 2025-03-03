Tyson Fury and family spotted at Pleasure Beach Resort’s opening weekend

Lancashire based boxer Tyson Fury celebrated his youngest son’s birthday at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool over the weekend.

Tyson Fury and his family pose for a picture at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool. | submit

Tyson, Paris and their seven children visited the Lancashire attraction to mark their son, Adonis, turning six years old.

The Gypsy King, 36, was spotted enjoying a whole host of rides, including the towering 235 foot Big One and the twists and turns of ICON.

He was clearly making the most of his fifth retirement from boxing and happily posed for photos with fans during his family day out.

Tyson was also joined by his brother Shane and his family.

Pleasure Beach Resort re-opened for the 2025 season on Saturday March 1.

It is open every Saturday and Sunday in March, then extends to opening weekends and weekdays from April 5.

Tickets start at £34.00 for adults and £29.00 for children under 12, and can be booked by clicking here .