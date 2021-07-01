True love conquers all for former Pendle teachers who have tied the knot after almost four decades apart

And it was the power of social media that brought Ian and Karen Roper together for the first time in almost four decades.

Karen said: "A friend told me that Ian was on facebook so I looked him up and we got chatting and it went from there."

The couple's story began when they attended the same high school, the former Nelson Secondary Technical School. Later they both taught at the former Colne Gibfield School, where they fell for each other.

Ian and Karen Roper on their wedding day

But the romance was short lived and they went their separate ways. Ian moved to France and they never saw each other again, until last year. After re-kindling the romance Karen, who is 67 and lives in Barrowford, flew out to the Dordogne in July last year to see Ian (68)

Karen said: " I think it was quite brave of me but it was just like we had never been apart and all those years had never happened."

Earlier this month and just under a year after they first saw each other the lovestruck pair married at Fence Gate Lodge, Burnley, surrounded by family and friends, including three of Karen's nine grandchildren and her children Jamie, Justin and Joanna.

And Karen walked down the aisle to the couple's song I Finally Found Someone by Bryan Adams and Barbra Streisand.

Karen with her children Joanna, Justin and Jamie

Karen said: "We have both been married twice before so this is the third and definitely final time for us."

The couple plan to split their time between their homes in Pendle and France as they finally begin their new lives together as Mr and Mrs.

Karen with Ellie (four) one of her nine grandchildren