Tributes have been paid to a 25-year-old dad and Sunday league footballer who sadly died at the weekend.

Jordan Thomas, from Preston, was taken to hospital on Thursday, September 11 and died surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday.

Father to a young girl, Jordan was a popular figure on the local football circuit where he played for Buckshaw FC after joining from AFC Bamber last season.

Jordan Thomas, 25, died in hospital on Saturday (September 13) where he was surrounded by his loved ones | GoFundMe

Both clubs paid emotional tribute to ‘JT’, while Lancashire Sunday League and Preston North End shared their condolences after hearing of his death over the weekend.

The cause of Jordan’s death has not been made public at this stage.

Sharing the tragic news on Saturday, Buckshaw FC said: “It is with great sadness we have to inform you of the passing of one of our players Jordan "JT Thomas.

“JT joined Buckshaw FC last season after transferring over from Bamber MHFC / AFC Bamber.

“JT was a well liked and well respected member of the team, both at Buckshaw and AFC Bamber. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Rest In Peace JT 1999-2025.”

Preston North End paid their respects on Facebook, saying “Rest in Peace, Jordan”, while the club’s Community and Education Trust recalled the positive impact he had during his six-month spell with the Trust as part of the Government-funded Kickstart programme in 2022. | PNE Community and Education Trust

AFC Bamber added: “It’s with great sadness that we have to share some heartbreaking news with the Bamber family.

“Our dear friend and teammate, JT, sadly passed away earlier today surrounded by his loved ones. JT had been in hospital since Thursday and had been fighting bravely over the past few days.

“JT was with Bamber for a long time, both as part of the mental health side of the club and also spending time with the league team.

“He was one of the kindest, most caring people you could meet, always wanting to help others with football and help them improve.

“He will be deeply missed by everyone at the club and beyond. Our thoughts and love go out to JT’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

AFC Bamber have set up a GoFundMe page to help Jordan's family with the funeral costs and to support his young daughter | GoFundMe

AFC Bamber have set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with the funeral costs and to support his daughter. Nearly £5,000 has been raised so far. You can visit the fundraiser here.

The PNE Trust said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jordan Thomas.

“Jordan joined the Trust in 2022 through the Government-funded Kickstart programme, where he worked with us for six months. During his time here, he made a positive contribution and will be fondly remembered.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Jordan’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

As a mark of respect to Jordan and his family, the Lancashire Sunday League invited players, officials and spectators to observe a minutes silence before matches at the weekend.

The league said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jordan Thomas aged 25.

“Jordan was a well liked and well respected player at both Buckshaw FC and AFC Bamber, he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“As a mark of respect to Jordan and his family, we would like to invite our players, officials and spectators to observe a minutes silence before our games this Sunday.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with Jordan’s family & friends. RIP Jordan.”