Tributes pour in for Ribble Valley teenager who took her own life five days before her 14th birthday

Tributes have been flooding in for the 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Clitheroe park at the weekend.

By Sue Plunkett
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 11:04am

Donations to a fund set up to help the family of Alyssa Morris have now reached £6,380.

The gofundme page was set up by Kathryn and Keiron Edmundson. Kathryn, who is the best friend of Alyssa's mum said: "On Sunday 12th February 2023, my best friend’s daughter, 13 year old, Alyssa, unexpectedly and tragically took her own life in the most heart breaking way.

Tributes have been flooding in for teenager Alyssa Morris whose body was found in a Clitheroe Park on Sunday. Donations to help her family now total over £6,000
“Alyssa, who was just five days away from celebrating her 14th birthday, was the most beautiful, funniest little girl who always, always had the most beautiful smile on her face.

"Although Alyssa had a very short life, she had a life full of love and happy times and I want more than anything for her family to be able to celebrate Alyssa’s life without the worry of funeral expenses at what is already an unimaginable, painful time for her family.

" No parent should ever have to experience this pain… any donation towards Alyssa’s celebration of life would be greatly appreciated."

To make a donation to the fund please click HERE.

