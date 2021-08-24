Tributes paid to 27-year-old whose body was found at Preston Docks

Officers searching for missing man Alex Lambert were called to the marina shortly before 6.45am after a body was discovered by members of the public.

Alex had been missing for nearly a week after last being seen in Brackenbury Road, near Moor Park, on Wednesday, August 18.

Whilst he has yet to be formally identified, Lancashire Police say the man's body is believed to be Alex. His family have been informed.

The force say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

His death has led to an outpouring of sympathy and tributes from the local community and those who knew him.

Alex Coward, manager of The Dog Inn, Longridge, said: "Alex worked for me for a few years. A top lad and a lovely person in every possible way. Your loss will be felt by many."

"Absolutely gutted," said his friend Dan Roberts. "Rest in peace Alex."

Another friend, Anthony Green, added: "Unfortunately the news you never want hit us this morning. We will all miss you Alex. Taken way to soon young man, hope you are watching over your family in this very difficult time, rest in peace bro."

"RIP. He was such a lovely lad to talk to," said Michelle Heron. "Thinking of all his friends and family and hope he’s found peace."

Lisa Kenniford said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, sending sincere condolences to all his family and friends. With grateful thanks to the emergency services as well for your compassion. May dear Alex RIP."

And Tracey Anne said: "RIP Alex, thinking of all his family and friends. Such a sad loss. Can’t find the words. Heartbreaking."

If you're struggling and need someone to talk to, you can call the Samaritans for free - anytime, from any phone.