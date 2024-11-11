The Stanley Arms: £150,000 refurb begins to transfrom historic Preston pub
Grade II listed pub The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road will be transformed into a premium social space that specialises in sports and entertainment and serves an extensive selection of drinks.
The project is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Chorley-based Blind Tiger Inns, who also run The Station pub on Butler Street in Preston.
The refurbishment will completely renovate the outside of the Grade II listed building, bringing out its character and enhancing the local area. New café-style seating will be added to the front, as well as a new awning, signage and lighting.
A dramatic makeover of the inside will retain features such as the old fireplace and paneling and complement them with a stylish contemporary décor incorporating stripped timber floors, stunning tile work and hand-painted murals. There will be high-spec screens showing Sky, TNT and pay-per-view channels for sports enthusiasts, against the backdrop of state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.
The drinks-only pub will offer a wide choice, ranging from premium beers, wines and spirits to cocktails and coffee.
Blind Tiger Inns managing director Chris Tulloch said: “The Stanley Arms has always been a well-known pub but has lost its way in recent times. “Our aim is to put it back on the map as a fantastic place where people can safely enjoy sports, socialising and a great time in beautiful surroundings.”
David Pritchard, Star Pubs’ regional operations director, added: “We’re delighted
to be investing in giving The Stanley Arms the new direction it needs to thrive.
"Blind Tiger Inns has earned a reputation for creating outstanding pubs that are highly
popular across Lancashire and the wider North West.
"Their plans will give The Stanley Arms the wow factor it deserves.”
The Stanley Arms is believed to be named after the Stanley family of Preston and to
date back to the 1850s.
The pub, which closed last year due to licensing issues, is earmarked to reopen later this month and will created 10 new jobs.
