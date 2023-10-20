Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Sunday, the Stanley Arms in Lancaster Road announced it would be closing until further notice due to ‘licensing pressures’, but planned to reopen today and Saturday for ‘one last weekend’.

The pub is facing a review of its licence with its future to be discussed at a meeting of Preston City Council’s licensing sub committee at Town Hall on Thursday, October 26.

Landlord Paul Butcher had already confirmed he would be leaving the pub at the end of the week, as his tenancy near its end, and the doors had remained closed since Sunday.

Stanley Arms landlord Paul Butcher said licensing restrictions on his pub were "too harsh"

But Paul and his team had hoped to reopen the Stanley Arms for a ‘final farewell party’ this weekend before city councillors decide its fate.

However, these plans were reportedly scuppered after Preston City Council informed the pub it would not be permitted to open ahead of the licensing review.

Mr Butcher said his tenancy is now effectively at an end and the Stanley Arms will now close until a new landlord is brought in.

In a notice to customers on Facebook, the pub said: “Unfortunately, due to further licensing pressure we will not be able to open this weekend after all, and this ends our tenancy at The Stanley Arms.

"New operators will hopefully come in to keep this pub going in the not-too-distant future and we wish them all the best.

"For us though, it is the final curtain.

"I’d like to thank the people of Preston who have been our customers, staff and friends over the last 6 years.

"Many laughs and memories have been shared and you’ve all helped to make The Stanley feel to us like home.”

What’s next for The Stanley Arms?

In a previous Facebook post, confirming its imminent closure, Mr Butcher said: “We can't say what will happen next to The Stanley as we don't know at this point but there is too much pressure on ALL independent bars right now.

"This is on top of the current economic challenges with the cost of utilities and products both higher than ever....

“We will be going out in style this weekend and having a big two day party.

“Thanks for everything...Team Stanley x”

Why is the Stanley Arms facing a license review?

Preston City Council said it was unable to comment on the matter ahead of the licensing review next Thursday (October 26).

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “As this will be discussed at the Licensing Committee meeting on October 26, we cannot comment on anything at this time in order to not prejudice the hearing.”

But since last December, the pub has been forced to comply with a number of restrictions following a spate of "glassing" incidents, including reduced opening hours.