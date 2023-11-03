News you can trust since 1886
The Lancastrian Awards recognise those individuals and organisations who epitomise the true Lancastrian spirit by supporting others in their communities and being dedicated to making a difference.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:40 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:08 GMT

The Lancastrian Awards are looking for nominees who are dedicated to making a difference in Lancashire.

Groups or individuals can be nominated if they have a base in ‘Real Lancashire’ and ‘strong ties to the region’.

The Lancastrian Awards are looking for those who embody the Lancashire Spirit and are championing real Lancashire, they must be put forward through this link.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Lancastrian Awards are back and we need your nominations!

Know someone who embodies the true Lancastrian spirit by supporting their community? Or an organisation dedicated to making a difference in Real Lancashire?

Nominate them for a Lancastrian Award! It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the people and groups dedicated to our beautiful, historic county and our fellow Lancastrians.’

Winners will be unveiled on Lancashire Day, 27 November, 2023.