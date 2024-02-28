News you can trust since 1886
15 best barbers across Lancashire according to you ft Preston, Chorley & South Ribble businesses

Take a look at the best barbers in Lancashire according to the people that live there…

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 12:22 GMT

Last week, we asked the Lancashire Post readers for the best hair salons across Lancashire, off the back of a story which highlighted the strain the hair salon industry currently finds itself in.

Over the weekend we have turned our attention to the many barbers across the county, asking our readers again for their recommendations and over 100 of you replied.

So take a look below at the best barbers across Lancashire according to our readers as we have collected all the business that were mentioned more than once.

1 Alder Dr, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0AD (six mentions)

2. The Village Barbers Hoghton

1 Alder Dr, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0AD (six mentions)

284 Garstang Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9RX (six mentions)

3. Mensroom

284 Garstang Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9RX (six mentions)

418 Blackpool Road Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DX (five mentions)

4. Northern Barbers

418 Blackpool Road Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DX (five mentions)

