Last week, we asked the Lancashire Post readers for the best hair salons across Lancashire, off the back of a story which highlighted the strain the hair salon industry currently finds itself in.

Over the weekend we have turned our attention to the many barbers across the county, asking our readers again for their recommendations and over 100 of you replied.

So take a look below at the best barbers across Lancashire according to our readers as we have collected all the business that were mentioned more than once.

1 . The best barbers in Lancashire according to the Post's readers. Credit: Dmitry Zvolskiy on Pexels The best barbers in Lancashire according to the Post's readers. Credit: Dmitry Zvolskiy on Pexels Photo Sales

2 . The Village Barbers Hoghton 1 Alder Dr, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0AD (six mentions) Photo Sales