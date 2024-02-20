Last week we shared the story of a Lancashire hairdresser who has joined a national campaign, led by the Salon Employer’s Association, to lower VAT for hair salons in a bid to save them from decline.

A recent survey held by the Salon Employer’s Association found that over 50% of salon owners said that they were considering closing their business right now and 56% said they were 'close to breakdown’ or ‘having lots of sleepless nights’ due to the financial pressures on them.

To show the industry some support, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers in Lancashire and over 200 people were keen to offer their suggestions.

Below we have collected all the salons from across Lancashire who were mentioned more than once by our readers

For the full list of salons and hairdressers that received a shout out, click here.

The best hair salons in Lancashire According to the Lancashire Post readers

C & L studio 518 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HY

Love is in the HAIR by Danielle 25 Preston Rd, Farington, Leyland PR25 4NT

Flame Urban Spa Ltd 109 Garstang Rd, Preston PR1 1LD