Hairdressers Lancashire: the 27 best hair salons across the county according to you

Take a look at the best hair salons in Lancashire  according to the people that live there…

By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Feb 2024, 07:43 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 07:45 GMT

Last week we shared the story of a Lancashire hairdresser who has joined a national campaign, led by the Salon Employer’s Association, to lower VAT for hair salons in a bid to save them from decline.

A recent survey held by the Salon Employer’s Association found that over 50% of salon owners said that they were considering closing their business right now and 56% said they were 'close to breakdown’ or ‘having lots of sleepless nights’ due to the financial pressures on them.

To show the industry some support, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers in Lancashire and over 200  people were keen to offer their suggestions.

Below we have collected all the salons from across Lancashire who were mentioned more than once by our readers

For the full list of salons and hairdressers that received a shout out, click here. 

According to the Lancashire Post readers

1. The best hair salons in Lancashire

According to the Lancashire Post readers Photo: Adam Winger on Unsplash

518 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HY

2. C & L studio

25 Preston Rd, Farington, Leyland PR25 4NT

3. Love is in the HAIR by Danielle

109 Garstang Rd, Preston PR1 1LD

4. Flame Urban Spa Ltd

