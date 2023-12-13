Teenagers confidence restored by Lancashire charity

Pupils from a Lancashire secondary school have completed a marathon cycle ride and produced a music video in a project aimed at restoring their confidence and self-esteem.

RESTORE is a programme of activities organised by the Lancaster-based Lancashire Youth Challenge charity who’ve worked with pupils from Years 8 and 9 at Bay Leadership Academy in Morecambe over the past couple of months.

The culmination of the project was a cycle ride from Morecambe to Blackpool and the production of a music video and film which they have presented to school staff, family and friends.

LYC’s chief executive, Guy Christiansen, said: “Young people who are now in Years 8 and 9 missed so much of their education during the Covid pandemic, which dramatically affected their personal development.

Bay Leadership Academy pupils join the LYC team on the Morecambe to Blackpool Tower Cycle Challenge. Photo: Lancashire Youth Challenge

The RESTORE programme empowers young people to better manage their physical and emotional health, while providing them with a platform to express themselves in a responsible way and achieve personal success”.

Many of the pupils who achieved the Morecambe to Blackpool Tower Cycle Challenge, which covered approximately 30 miles, had never ridden such a distance before, cycled on roads or in a group.

Prior to the cycle ride, they also learned basic bicycle maintenance, road safety, how to cycle as a team and personal responsibility from Lancashire-based Go Velo and LYC staff.

The RESTORE programme also supported the pupils to produce their own music video, exploring themes of identity, place and aspirations. There are two further RESTORE programmes planned at Bay Leadership Academy, to be delivered in 2024.

Bay Leadership Academy pupils and support staff reach their destination after their marathon ride. Photo: Lancashire Youth Challenge

The RESTORE activities at Bay Leadership Academy were supported by the Opening Schools Facilities Fund and Sport England.

LYC, who received a prestigious Queen’s Award in 2021 for its work enabling young people to build confidence and resilience, has recently launched a new RESTORE project at Ryelands Primary School in Lancaster, a pilot initiative specifically supporting those pupils who are due to move to secondary school in September.