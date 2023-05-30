Tattooists in Preston: These are the 14 highest-rated tattoo studios in the city, according to Google reviews

If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Preston.

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilizations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture, and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, in no particular order, are 14 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Preston, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.8 or higher from a minimum of 20 reviews.

True Colours True Colours Tattoo & Piercing on Guildhall Street has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 909 Google reviews

Studio 81 Studio 81 Tattoo & Piercing on Friargate has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 640 Google reviews

The Reckless and the Brave The Reckless and the Brave Tattoos on Church Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 44 Google reviews

