Tattooists in Preston: These are the 14 highest-rated tattoo studios in the city, according to Google reviews

If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Preston.
By Jon Peake
Published 30th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:56 BST

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilizations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture, and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, in no particular order, are 14 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Preston, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.8 or higher from a minimum of 20 reviews.

Below are the 14 highest-rated tattooists in Preston, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tattooists in Preston

Below are the 14 highest-rated tattooists in Preston, according to Google reviews Photo: Google/Adobe stock

True Colours Tattoo & Piercing on Guildhall Street has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 909 Google reviews

2. True Colours

True Colours Tattoo & Piercing on Guildhall Street has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 909 Google reviews Photo: True Colours

Studio 81 Tattoo & Piercing on Friargate has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 640 Google reviews

3. Studio 81

Studio 81 Tattoo & Piercing on Friargate has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 640 Google reviews Photo: Google

The Reckless and the Brave Tattoos on Church Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 44 Google reviews

4. The Reckless and the Brave

The Reckless and the Brave Tattoos on Church Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 44 Google reviews Photo: Google

