The best things to do in Preston according to Tripadvisor

There are plenty of great places to visit and things to do in Preston if you’re looking for a trip out close to home.

By Jon Peake
Published 11th May 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:07 BST

From wildlife to vintage vehicles to rolling hills and beautiful countryside, our county has so much to offer.

I’m lucky enough to have visited several of the 10 best attractions according to Tripadvisor and I enjoyed every minute.

So if you haven’t been already, put these on your list of places to visit ...

See also: Things to do in Lancashire: We pay a visit to Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Preston and British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland: Take a sneak peek inside this perfect afternoon out

These are the 10 best things to do in Preston according to Tripadvisor

Spend a day with Turbary Woods' magnificent feathered friends

2. Visit Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary

Spend a day with Turbary Woods' magnificent feathered friends Photo: Jon Peake

This stunning eagle is one of the residents at Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary

3. Visit Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary

This stunning eagle is one of the residents at Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary Photo: Jon Peake

Spend a day with the animals at Bowland Wild Boar Park in the Ribble Valley

4. Visit Bowland Wild Boar Park

Spend a day with the animals at Bowland Wild Boar Park in the Ribble Valley Photo: BWBP

Related topics:PrestonTripAdvisorLancashireLeyland