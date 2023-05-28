Preston Caribbean Carnival in pictures - 17 dazzling images from a fantastic fun-filled day
There were miles of smiles at the Preston Caribbean Carnival as it meandered enthusiastically through the city.
By Jon Peake
Published 28th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Thousands of Prestonians and folk from further afield turned out to see the colourful procession set off from Moor Park Avenue at noon today (Sunday) and wind through the City before finishing with a family fun day back at the park.
Kelvin Stuttard was the Lancashire Post’s man with the camera – check out his fabulous pictures below.
Page 1 of 5