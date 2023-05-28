News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Preston Caribbean Carnival in pictures - 17 dazzling images from a fantastic fun-filled day

There were miles of smiles at the Preston Caribbean Carnival as it meandered enthusiastically through the city.
By Jon Peake
Published 28th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 16:39 BST

Thousands of Prestonians and folk from further afield turned out to see the colourful procession set off from Moor Park Avenue at noon today (Sunday) and wind through the City before finishing with a family fun day back at the park.

Kelvin Stuttard was the Lancashire Post’s man with the camera – check out his fabulous pictures below.

See also: Chipping Steam Fair: 18 fabulous pictures on a gloriously sunny opening day in Lancashire

Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival

1. Preston Caribbean Carnival

Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival

2. Preston Caribbean Carnival

Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival

3. Preston Caribbean Carnival

Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival

4. Preston Caribbean Carnival

Colourful images from the 2023 Preston Caribbean Carnival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Kelvin StuttardLancashireLancashire Post