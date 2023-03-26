Keen to try out the new kid, one Post reporter, Catherine Musgrove headed out on Friday lunch (March 24) to sample the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine’s order consisted of a cheeseburger and chips for £3.50, which she found a tale of two halves. Whilst finding the burger fresh and tasty, Catherine’s chips let her lunch down, but overall she was pleased with her lot.

Surf N Turf's cheeseburger and chips, what did readers say to Catherine's review.

You can read Catherine’s review here – but did readers agree with her verdict? Here’s what they had to say.

Kellie Hennings: “20 mins wait for a brew and only 2 people in the queue. Never had this problem with the green frog. #bringbackthegreenfrog”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June Snape: “Won’t be going back bring back the green frog”

Kevin Skellorn: “Tried surf & Turf and won't be going back.....TERRIBLE, drive past it daily and never see any queues there like you did at green frog can't see it lasting long”

Ian Armstrong: “I tried the food from the surf and turf…never again, the breakfast sandwich was the worst one I have ever had in my life”

John Gelder: “Got burger and chips the other week, was awful, threw it in the bin. Not a patch on Green Frog."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stu Smith: “Things change, I've been to the new van a couple of times and I'll happily return”

Ryan Gormley: “Bacon sausage and egg is the exact same as green frog no difference needs h.p sauce thou”

Sam Valentine: “Smashing food , ive been lots of times !"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Allen Hale: If you're going there for a full English, it's exactly the same processed meat products you find in every lay-by up and down the country. No difference whatsoever. This new gaff doesn't have crepes capabilities though, I think that's the one major drawback I can see.”