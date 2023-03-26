Surf n Turf Preston: this is how readers reacted to the Post's review of the Green Frog's successor
Preston’s Green Frog van has been loved by locals since 1989, but will its successor be able to live up to its legacy?
The Green Frog hadn’t been seen since earlier this year and this week, the Post revealed a new The Surf N Turf Grill van has taken up residency where the Green Frog famously stood for 33 years, on Preston Docks.
Keen to try out the new kid, one Post reporter, Catherine Musgrove headed out on Friday lunch (March 24) to sample the menu.
Catherine’s order consisted of a cheeseburger and chips for £3.50, which she found a tale of two halves. Whilst finding the burger fresh and tasty, Catherine’s chips let her lunch down, but overall she was pleased with her lot.
You can read Catherine’s review here – but did readers agree with her verdict? Here’s what they had to say.
Kellie Hennings: “20 mins wait for a brew and only 2 people in the queue. Never had this problem with the green frog. #bringbackthegreenfrog”
June Snape: “Won’t be going back bring back the green frog”
Kevin Skellorn: “Tried surf & Turf and won't be going back.....TERRIBLE, drive past it daily and never see any queues there like you did at green frog can't see it lasting long”
Ian Armstrong: “I tried the food from the surf and turf…never again, the breakfast sandwich was the worst one I have ever had in my life”
John Gelder: “Got burger and chips the other week, was awful, threw it in the bin. Not a patch on Green Frog."
Stu Smith: “Things change, I've been to the new van a couple of times and I'll happily return”
Ryan Gormley: “Bacon sausage and egg is the exact same as green frog no difference needs h.p sauce thou”
Sam Valentine: “Smashing food , ive been lots of times !"
Marcus Allen Hale: If you're going there for a full English, it's exactly the same processed meat products you find in every lay-by up and down the country. No difference whatsoever. This new gaff doesn't have crepes capabilities though, I think that's the one major drawback I can see.”
Jimmy Brown: “How can you compare it when they both have different menus. The real story should be why has the green frog been moved from that site”