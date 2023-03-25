Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from one day to a week, the projects include stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] LAY 33M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 8M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN OPPOSITE FOOTWAY When: Mar 27- Mar 31

2 Glencourse Drive to Moorland Avenue footpath What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Ariel and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: Mar 27- April 7

Moor Lane, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion x2 Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] fibre splicing and testing When: Mar 27- Mar 29