News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
16 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
18 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
19 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
21 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
21 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Preston roadworks from March 27: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Lasting from one day to a week, the projects include stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (March 27)

1. South Ribble traffic

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (March 27) Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] LAY 33M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 8M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN OPPOSITE FOOTWAY When: Mar 27- Mar 31

2. Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] LAY 33M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 8M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN OPPOSITE FOOTWAY When: Mar 27- Mar 31 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Ariel and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: Mar 27- April 7

3. 2 Glencourse Drive to Moorland Avenue footpath

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Ariel and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: Mar 27- April 7 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion x2 Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] fibre splicing and testing When: Mar 27- Mar 29

4. Moor Lane, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion x2 Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] fibre splicing and testing When: Mar 27- Mar 29 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
PrestonMotorists