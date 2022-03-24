South Ribble Council pledges support in Ukraine crisis

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Council said, “It's truly shocking to see the devastating scenes from Ukraine. This conflict is senseless, and it is heartbreaking to see so many innocent people having to flee the place they call home.

"To see scenes in Ukraine that some may only recognise as being like those in history books is deplorable and we must do all we can to support those who are affected. It's easy to feel helpless when we are witness to such turmoil however, we can all do our bit to help those on the ground and for those that are seeking refuge in other countries.

"As a council we are pledging to do all we can to support. We will be actively promoting local and national avenues of support and we'll be waiting with interest to find out more from Government's Homes for Ukraine programme so we can understand how we can play our part in offering South Ribble as a safe place to call home."

The Red Cross says that cash donations are by far the quickest, safest, and most direct way to help people in a humanitarian crisis.

You can donate at https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal.

Government recently launched a “Homes for Ukraine” campaign and is encouraging people across the country to take in individuals seeking refuge.

For more information and how to register at https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk/.