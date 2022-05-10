Pictured rom left: Singer Lindsay Ashcroft, concert organiser Denis Ashcroft, hairdresser Margaret Sherlock and singer Sean Leonard.

The reputation of the twice yearly fund raising Back in Time music nights brought a team from the programme “The Irish in The UK” to St Mary’s Parish Centre in Chorley, an event which raised £1,406 for Preston based cancer charity the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The popular Back in Time nights feature Irish born Lancaster based singer Sean Leonard and Leyland singer Lindsay Ashcroft and they have been so successful over the years almost £16,000 has been raised for Rosemere.

The programme also features local family the Sherlocks – veteran hairdresser Margaret Sherlock,92, her daughter Linda,65, and son Adrian,59.

Linda, Margaret and Adrian Sherlock who feature in the programme 'The Irish in the UK' to be broadcast on Sky TV this week and next

Linda helps co-organise the music nights and signed copies of her best-selling book “Shampoo and Set 75 Years as a Hairdresser” donating £5 from each one sold at the music night to Rosemere.

The book recounts the story of her mum, described as the UK’s longest working hairdresser, who recently celebrated 65 years in business in her Chorley salon. Margaret is originally from County Monaghan but made her home in Chorley in the 1950s.

The programme also reveals how the family has a special reason for supporting Rosemere – Adrian, who had bowel cancer, was helped by Rosemere in 2010. Linda said: “The treatment he had was pioneering treatment funded by people who had raised money for the charity. Without it he might have had to have very invasive and life-changing surgery.”

Hairdresser Margaret Sherlock pictured with Sky TV presenter Martin Logan

Music Night founder and organiser Denis Ashcroft and Dan Hill, Rosemere’s Chief Officer, were also interviewed for the programme, which will be broadcast on Sky Channel 191 on Thursday, May 12 at 7.30pm and repeated on Tuesday, May 17 at 1pm.

Linda said: “When Denis Ashcroft had the idea for a twice-yearly social event to raise money for charity, little did he realise that it would one day feature on Sky TV! (Presenters) Martin and Annette Logan travel the country catching up with people who have Irish connections and their programme is viewed worldwide with as far as three million viewers tuning in each week.”

Denis said: “We have built up quite a following for this popular event and having the TV cameras there lifted it to a new level. I have such a lot of support from friends and neighbours who are always very generous providing prizes, making donations and helping to make sure that it is a sell-out.”

The programme can also be viewed online at www.theirishintheuktv.com and on YouTube. Copies of Linda’s book are available online, from major book retailers. For each copy purchased from Books and Bygones in Clifford Street, Chorley £5 will be donated to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Linda Sherlock with her book Shampoo and Set

* The Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds state of the art equuipment, supports research and innovative ways to take the fear out of cancer for patients and families and facilitates training. It says: “Our aim is to work in partnership with local clinical staff to achieve the best possible care for cancer patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria wherever they are treated.”