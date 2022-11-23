Matthew Grimshaw, 40, who is an online coach and full-time showroom manager at ASC Timber Supplies in Chorley, recently competed at the Drug Free Athletes Coalition (DFAC) World Finals on Saturday, November 5, in the Grand Cayman Islands and came away with the title. He now holds the Masters Over 40 World Champion, Overall Masters World Champion and Bodybuilding Middleweight World Champion.

Matt, whose partner set up a GoFundMe page to cover the £3,000 plus cost of his travel, will now donate the additional £1,400 raised to Derian House Children's Hospice. He said: "Out of a nine-strong amateur UK team representing the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation, eight of us walked away World Champions, taking 11 first place trophies between us. My good friend Joshua Ologake took Overall World Champion, turned Professional Bodybuilder on the day and competed in the Pro Class and our UK Professional Bodybuilder Nate Williams won his second Professional World Title.

"I am very thankful of the Chorley, Lancashire, and UK wide support that has been received, along with support from around the world. This is my most successful competitive season to date, three times World and two times British champ, and seven first places. None of this would have been possible without the amazing support of my partner Lauren Codling. She has also competed in bodybuilding, and the plan is for us to one day compete together in couple's bodybuilding.

Bodybuilder Matt Grimshaw, 40, from Chorley, who recently competed at the Drug Free Athletes Coalition (DFAC) World Finals in the Grand Cayman Islands and came away with the title. He now holds the Masters Over 40 World Champion, Overall Masters World Champion and Bodybuilding Middleweight World Champion

Matt, who took up bodybuilding after struggling to fit in at school and has been training for the past 27 years at Pasquill's Gym in Chorley three to four times a week, added: "No words can even describe this. An unexpected entry into middleweight and an even more unexpected win. I can't even comprehend.

"There were a smaller number of competitors than expected due to costs and Covid restrictions which is something you cannot control. However the talent on stage was outstanding. The whole British team smashed their classes - a true show of the standard in the UK. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to win the British never mind the Worlds.

"I can't explain the gratitude I have to each person who has shared my story and supported me along the way by donating and sending well wishes. Thank you in every single way possible."

Matt (centre) at the Drug Free Athletes Coalition (DFAC) World Finals in the Grand Cayman Islands

What's next on the agenda for the three times' champion?

"I have had invites to the British, European, World and Universe competitions next year. I am planning a couple of years away from wearing tiny red knickers to focus on building my online coaching base and help other athletes compete to their highest ability, as well as assist them with the mental health side. I will also have a strong focus on family and home, plus eating my bodyweight in burgers and chocolate/biscuits - half joking."

Derian House Children’s Hospice provides respite and end-of-life care to more than 450 children and young people across the North West and relies on funding from the public as services cost £5.7 million to run every year with only 17 per cent coming from the government.

