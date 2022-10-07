Matt Grimshaw, 40, who is also an online coach and full-time showroom manager at ASC Timber Supplies in Chorley, secured his title last Sunday at the British Finals and has set up a GoFundMe Page to help him achieve his dream of reaching the Grand Cayman Islands on Saturday, November 5.

The former manager of Powerbeck/Xfit Gym said: "I competed in the BNBF British Finals on Sunday, walking away Masters Over 40s British Champion and Overall Masters British Champion.

"I received an Invite to the DFAC World Finals on November 5 in the Grand Cayman Islands but, as the cost to this is £3,000 plus, my partner has set up a GoFundMe.

"If we are able to raise this amount, we plan on donating the additional amount to Derian House Children's Hospice."

Matt, who took up bodybuilding as an outlet after struggling to fit in at school, has been training for the past 27 years and hits Pasquill's Gym in Chorley three to four times a week.

On a mission to dispel the myth that all bodybuilders take performance enhancing drugs such as anabolic steroids, Matt works off a clean diet, with his workouts fuelled by a daily dose of eggs and protein shakes combined with a double feast of chicken and pasta.

He added: "Drug testing for the event is very strict with a urine sample also taken at both Qualifier and British.

"Pain is temporary - quitting lasts forever"

"As a natural bodybuilder, I first competed with the BNBF in 2009 and have competed a number of times. However, no season has been quite like this one.

"This season I've competed in two non-tested shows where I have placed third twice and first. I then went on to win the BNBF Northern Qualifier, which enabled me to compete at the British Finals.

"I never expected to win the British Finals, but not only did I win my class at the Finals, I also came away as Masters Overall British Champion.

Matt (left) competing in one of many competitions

"My life has been dedicated to bodybuilding in one way or another and I have just turned 40 this month so helping make people aware that you can improve at any age naturally is something I am very keen on.

"The majority of my training life I've trained at Pasquill's and also been both an online and off coach.

"My love for the sport has been a constant no matter what life has thrown my way."

Matt, who hopes to extend his dreams further by competing again next month with partner Lauren by his side who will fund herself, added: "The opportunity is once in a lifetime, a chance to represent the UK and something I never imagined would happen to me - a skinny lad from Chorley.

Matt has now been invited to compete at the DFAC World Finals on November 5 in the Grand Cayman Islands

"I know and appreciate that times are tough for everyone right not but if you can spare anything at all, even just £1, it will be so greatly appreciated.

"Words won't do justice how much your support means but I can only hope that I do Chorley proud if I get out there."

If you would like to make a donation to Matt's GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.