Each year the Chorley hospice celebrates the Christmas season to raise vital funds, as well as spreading joy for the 450 children and young people that it cares for. First on the Christmas list this year is the popular Deck the Halls – the event which see homes across the north west untangle their fairy lights to create show-stopping light displays throughout December. The children’s charity will also be sharing a map of all the homes involved so that families can take the Deck the Halls tour and donate to help the charity raise money for the children and young people. There will also be the Trees of Love festive event which sees the grounds of the hospice in Chorley transformed into an enchanted forest during December. In return for a £100 donation, supporters can sponsor a 6ft Nordmann Fir Christmas tree at the hospice – along with a special tribute or message to a loved one.