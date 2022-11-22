Deck your halls this Christmas for Derian House
Christmas is just around the corner and Derian House Children’s Hospice has a festive calendar packed full of events – with plenty of ways for supporters to get involved.
Each year the Chorley hospice celebrates the Christmas season to raise vital funds, as well as spreading joy for the 450 children and young people that it cares for. First on the Christmas list this year is the popular Deck the Halls – the event which see homes across the north west untangle their fairy lights to create show-stopping light displays throughout December. The children’s charity will also be sharing a map of all the homes involved so that families can take the Deck the Halls tour and donate to help the charity raise money for the children and young people. There will also be the Trees of Love festive event which sees the grounds of the hospice in Chorley transformed into an enchanted forest during December. In return for a £100 donation, supporters can sponsor a 6ft Nordmann Fir Christmas tree at the hospice – along with a special tribute or message to a loved one.
A new option is also available to dedicate an engraved dove decoration to someone special for just £25 which will hang from Derian House’s Christmas tree. Derian’s elf army is still growing strong with young people across Lancashire and South Cumbria selling the hospice’s infamous Christmas plush toys – including the brand new reversible Christmas cuddle cups - to school friends, family members and sports clubs. Every year these furry friends raise tens of thousands of pounds for the hospice! The annual Lights of Love concert is back and will be held at Blackburn Cathedral on Friday, December 2, at 7.30pm which will include heartfelt festive readings, Christmas carols and performances by The Rawstorne Singers and The Local Vocals Choir. Tickets are free, but must be booked at www.derianhouse.co.uk.
Mick Croskery, Fundraising Manager at Derian House, said: “Whether it’s decorating your home for Deck the Halls, dedicating a Tree of Love or joining our Elf Army, it all goes towards vital care for Derian’s children and families.”