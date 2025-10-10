Second Lancashire couple to star in new Channel 5 reality show about cruise lovers

A couple from Lancashire are to be the second to star in a brand new reality show all about cruises...

TV viewers in Lancashire will spot some local faces on national television next week as Clive and Bernadette (Bernie for short), a married couple from Wrea Green near Preston, star in The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea – the new ‘5’ series produced by Title Role Productions in partnership with Ambassador Cruise Line.

'Lord' Clive and 'Lady' Bernie will appear in the third week of episodes, airing from Monday, October 13 to Friday, October 17, weekdays on 5 from 4pm – 5pm and on 5+1 from 5pm – 6pm.

The retired couple have been married for the last 50 years and have never been more in love!

They met by chance at a pub in Manchester where Clive was playing the drums in a live music band. He sent a round of drinks to Bernie and her sister, and the rest is history!

The pair are lifelong adventurers who love meeting new people, trying local delicacies and seeing where the day takes them – but this marks their first time cruising.

Clive and Bernie,, a married couple from Wrea Green star in The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea. | submit

What can we expect from the show?

The full 20-part series, which will air through to Friday, October 24, is a showcase for Ambassador’s no-fly offering, following groups of friends and family as they hop aboard two of the cruise line’s ships, Ambience and Ambition, for a week of fun both on board and on land.

All episodes will also be available to stream on 5, offering viewers the opportunity to catch up online at any time.

Narrated by Helen Lederer, the British comedian, writer and actress, the week-long broadcast

What will Clive and Bernie get up to?

Across the week, viewers will see Clive and Bernie explore Sardinia by vintage car, take part in a Sicilian cooking class, enjoy spa treatments, join a line-dancing session and celebrate their wedding anniversary with a romantic breakfast at Corfu’s Canal D’Amour beach.

What have they said about the experience?

Reflecting on their time on board, Bernie said: “It was simply magical. Every day was a new adventure, from wine tasting and cooking classes to relaxing in the spa. The ship was beautiful, the food was incredible and the crew made us feel so welcome from the moment we stepped aboard.”

Clive added: “We’ve travelled in so many ways over the years, but this was something else. It was the perfect mix of fun, relaxation and discovery – the best way to celebrate fifty years together!”

What else has been said about Cilve and Bernie’s time on the show?

Ambassador’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gordon Nardini, said: “The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea featuring Clive and Bernie highlights what you can expect to see and experience on an Ambassador sailing. It manages to capture everything that makes a cruise holiday magical while reflecting the sense of community they discovered and that lies at the heart of our brand: reconnecting with family and friends, exploring new destinations, meeting new people and, of course, making memories that last a lifetime.”

Which other Lancashire couple has starred in the show?

Glenys and Ian McGowan, a retired couple from the Ribble Valley, starred in the first five episodes of The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea between Monday, September 29 and Friday, October 3

Intrepid travellers Glenys and Ian, who hail from Brockhall Village, enjoyed a sailing aboar Ambition that included ports of call in Lorient and Le Verdon in France, Bilbao in Spain and Porto in Portugal.

Lancashire couple Glenys and Ian McGowan are set to become reality stars. | submit

What did this Lancashire pair say about their experience?

Glenys said: “As we’ve cruised before, we thought we knew what to expect – but it far exceeded our expectations.

“From the moment we stepped on board Ambition, the crew made us feel instantly at home. Every day gave us something new to smile about, and the food was 5-star wherever you ate – and the cakes really did surpass my wildest dreams!”

Ian added: “Le Verdon in Bordeaux was the perfect balance of culture, flavour and fun, while Porto’s riverside charm was unforgettable.

“We enjoyed all the onboard activities, but if I had to choose it would be the putting – golf is our passion! Dancing the foxtrot certainly put us out of our comfort zone as neither of us had attempted it before, but it made us laugh our socks off. Every single second was a treasured memory – there was nothing not to love.”

You can find out more about the couple and what they did on the show here.

