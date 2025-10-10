Another iconic US rapper joins Pitbull for Lytham Festival's finale

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award winning rapper and record producer Lil Jon will join Pitbull when he headlines the closing night of Lancashire’s TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

As tickets have gone on sale today, it is now revealed international superstar rapper, singer, songwriter and actor Pitbull will be supported by hip hop icon Lil Jon on Sunday July 5.

For more details and to secure tickets head to www.lythamfestival.com

2026 marks the 15th anniversary of Lytham Festival which returns for five nights from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5.

Alongside Pitbull and Lil Jon, it has already been revealed GRAMMY nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims will headline the opening night of the festival with support from Lauren Spencer Smith and Jordan Rakei, while the most successful duo in UK music history Pet Shop Boys will headline on Saturday, July 4.

Individual tickets for these shows are on sale now.

Details of final headliners and more special guests will be revealed soon.

Lil Jon is set to headline Lytham Festival alongside Pitbull | Nick Onken

More about Lil Jon

One of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, Lil Jon has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans with the likes of Usher & Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC Becky G, Offset, LMFAO, Too $hort and E-40 to name a few.

Back in 2014 Lil Jon proved once again he’s a powerhouse artist teaming up with DJ Snake for their smash hit Turn Down For What, which created a massive worldwide craze.

Most recently, Lil Jon was the musical director for Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, where he performed their iconic record, Yeah!, which has garnered more than a billion-streams on Spotify.

Earlier this year, Lil Jon released the first of his meditation albums called Total Manifestation, which was met with resounding success and he followed-up that album with his second one titled Manifest Abundance.

Known best for his role in creating and popularizing the southern movement and lifestyle known as Crunk, Lil Jon delivered a string of regional hits in the 90’s with the East Side Boyz eventually becoming a national force in 2001 thanks to the tracks Bia Bia and Put Yo Hood Up.

Their iconic albums include We Still Crunk!, Put Yo Hood Up, Kings of Crunk and Crunk Juice.

His consistent hitmaking has earned him legions of fans across the globe and armfuls of awards including two BMI Songwriter of the Year awards, 11 Billboard Awards (for the two hit Usher tracks Yeah! and Lovers and Friends), a GRAMMY, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award.

What can we expect from the show?

Lil Jon joins Pitbull for the ultimate Lytham Festival Party when the superstar affectionately known as Mr Worldwide brings his I’m Back! Tour to the Lancashire coast to mark the closing night of the festival’s 15th anniversary.

Earlier this year fans caused a viral storm during his high energy European tour with tens of thousands of them wearing bald caps and dubbing themselves "The Bald E’s” in honour of his signature look and larger-than-life persona.

With the I’m Back! Tour Pitbull guarantees to continue to celebrate this culture and bring the unstoppable pure party energy for fans. Set to be on an even bigger stage with highly stunning visuals, explosive pyrotechnics, and Pitbull's signature performance.

With a fusion of music, lights, and special effects—alongside his band, The Agents, and dancers, The Most Bad Ones—the show will deliver an unforgettable, one of a kind high-energy party for everyone to enjoy.

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2026 returns Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 July. For more information and to secure tickets head to lythamfestival.com