A retired couple from Lancashire are set to star in a brand new reality show all about cruises...

TV viewers in Lancashire can look forward to seeing local faces feature on national television next week as Glenys and Ian McGowan, a retired couple from the Ribble Valley, star in The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea - a brand-new TV series produced by Title Role Productions in partnership with Ambassador Cruise Line for ‘5’.

Glenys and Ian, who hail from Brockhall Village, will star in the first five episodes of The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea starting on Monday, September 29 through to Friday, October 3 every weekday on 5 from 4pm - 5pm and on 5+1 from 5pm – 6pm.

What can we expect from the show?

The full 20-part series, which will air through to Friday, October 24, is a showcase for Ambassador’s no-fly offering, following groups of friends and family as they hop aboard two of the cruise line’s ships, Ambience and Ambition, for a week of fun both on board and on land.

All episodes will also be available to stream on 5, offering viewers the opportunity to catch up online at any time.

Narrated by Helen Lederer, the British comedian, writer and actress, the week-long broadcast featuring Glenys and Ian offers audiences the chance to follow these intrepid travellers as they enjoy a sailing aboard Ambition that includes ports of call in Lorient and Le Verdon in France, Bilbao in Spain and Porto in Portugal.

Why did Glenys and Ian sign up for the show?

Glenys and Ian bonded over their love of pool more than 30 years ago and are no strangers to adventure.

The thrill-seeking pair have travelled the world together - from hiking Virginia’s Blue Ridge mountains and exploring Africa’s wine routes to partying with locals in Dubai.

“Our kids think we’re crazy,” says Ian. “We’re always coming home with another bonkers story to tell!” Yet, despite their globe-trotting ways, the couple haven't done too much exploring of Europe - they'd love to see more of what the Med has to offer - whilst still having their love of exploring fulfilled.

What will the Lancashire pair get up to?

Across all five days on ‘5’, viewers will witness Glenys and Ian embrace the full Ambassador cruise experience, from enjoying afternoon tea and a thrilling circus show to ballroom dancing, spa treatments and glamorous Gala dinners.

When it comes to on board activities, their natural competitiveness comes to the fore, whether it’s a fiercely contested game of skittles, a card game, golf putting or even a brisk deck walk that turns into a battle of step-counts.

“As we’ve cruised before, we thought we knew what to expect – but it far exceeded our expectations,” says Glenys. “From the moment we stepped on board Ambition, the crew made us feel instantly at home. Every day gave us something new to smile about, and the food was 5-star wherever you ate – and the cakes really did surpass my wildest dreams!”

Ashore, their adventures continue in true Glenys and Ian style.

In Le Verdon, they swap sightseeing for wine blending, each convinced their creation is the finest vintage, while in Bilbao they put their pottery skills to the test before rewarding themselves with cakes and souvenir shopping.

Porto brings more friendly rivalry, this time over shopping finds and local delicacies, before rounding off with a glamorous vintage photograph to mark the occasion.

“Le Verdon in Bordeaux was the perfect balance of culture, flavour and fun, while Porto’s riverside charm was unforgettable,” explains Ian. “We enjoyed all the onboard activities, but if I had to choose it would be the putting – golf is our passion! Dancing the foxtrot certainly put us out of our comfort zone as neither of us had attempted it before, but it made us laugh our socks off. Every single second was a treasured memory – there was nothing not to love.”

What else has been said bout Glenys and Ian’s time on the show?

Glenys and Ian’s sense of fun, humour and togetherness shines through across the week, showing exactly why they are “the perfect ‘Fun Loving Brits at Sea’”, according to Ambassador’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gordon Nardini.

“The series manages to capture everything that makes a cruise holiday magical while reflecting the sense of community Glenys and Ian discovered on board, and which lies at the heart of the Ambassador brand: reconnecting with family and friends, exploring new destinations, meeting new people, life on a ship and, of course, making memories that last a lifetime.”

Ambassador Cruise Line offers affordable quality, no-fly cruising from ports across the UK, nowhere more so than from the North West.

Specialising in traditional, authentic experiences and offering the ‘warmest welcome at sea’, Ambition, Ambassador’s second lady of the sea, sails from Liverpool Cruise Port. Itineraries have been curated to offer guests from the region a wide choice of unique adult-only cruise experiences that cater for all types of traveller.

To find out more about sailings from the North West, visit https://www.ambassadorcruiseline.com/no-fly-cruises/cruises-from-liverpool/ .