Sarah Giffen-Smith, was treated at the scene by the North West Ambulance Service, after being rescued from the vehicle by fire crews. Mum-of-two Sarah, an army veteran and trainee Paramedic, was then taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died on Thursday (October 13). Her family issued a heartfelt tribute to a “loving mother of two sons and a daughter”.

Her passing has also prompted an outpouring of grief across the wider community, which reflected by Post readers. Here are a selection of tributes paid to Sarah on our Facebook page:

Karen See “Tragic RIP. Thoughts with her family and friends.”

Sarah Giffen-Smith, 32, from Leyland, died following a car crash

Michelle Dawn Betts "So sorry to read this extremely sad news, my condolences to her family and friends.”

Graham Kilbanny “Wow what a tragedy so upsetting. Condolences to all the family.”

Elaine Butlin "So so terribly sorry to be reading this. Thinking of all the family and sending love.”

Lorraine Parkinson “Condolences to all the family of such a young lady.”

Alison Burke "Absolutely heartbreaking news, can’t believe I’m reading this! RIP Sarah. Thinking of all your family.”

Kate Catterall "A beautiful angel with a heart of gold . Taken way too soon . So heartbreaking for all her family . Fly high Sarah … you will be missed.”

Ashley Colin Berends-Sheriff "Was lucky enough to work with her she was a amazing lady mother and friend RIP.”

Elaine Grimes "She was a beautiful girl inside and out I send my condolences to her family.”

Sheena Haslett "Heartbreaking there is just no words condolences to all the family, thinking of you all, Fly high Sarah.”

Laura Johnson "Rip Sarah guna miss that smiling face we had some amazing times in our teens and 20’s and we even went back to college in our 30’s laughing coz we was the eldest in our class , such a lovely lady guna miss seeing you around picking me up good night darling.”

Becky Butler “Absolutely heartbreaking R.I.P Sarah condolences to ur family and friends.”

