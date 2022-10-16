Fulwood school fire under investigation as fire crews remain at the scene
A school fire in Fulwood is under investigation as fire crews remain at the scene this morning (Sunday, October 16).
The blaze broke out at Highfield Priory School in Fulwood Row shortly before 7pm last night.
Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Longridge and Bamber Bridge tackled the fire overnight and crews remain in attendance this morning.
It is believed the fire engulfed the nursery building in the school grounds, with the flames and a large plume of smoke visible to motorists on the nearby M6.
Lancashire Police have confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time and no casualties have been reported.
The force said the fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is under way, but no arrests have been made at this stage.
Those living near the school were told to keep their windows and doors closed whilst crews fought the flames with jets and the aerial ladder platform.
The fire service drone team was also deployed and its thermal camera used to identify were the fire had spread and any hot spots.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is under way into the cause of the devastating fire.
Latest from the fire service
“It was a large fire involving a commercial building on Fulwood Row, Preston,” said a fire service spokesman.
"Firefighters used four jets, two hose reels, the aerial ladder platform, two breathing apparatus and bolt croppers to extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.
“At 1.05am, there were still four fire engines on scene, using one breathing apparatus, three jets and the aerial ladder platform to monitor hot spots and dampen down.
“By 5.45am, the incident was reduced to two fire engines and one aerial ladder platform. Firefighters continued to identify and extinguish hot spots.
“As of 7.23am, crews remain in attendance dampening down.”
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Fulwood Row at around 7.25pm last night (Saturday October, 16) to reports of a fire at Highfield Priory School.
“Thankfully, nobody was in the building at the time.
“At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 1139 of October 15.