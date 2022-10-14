Officers attended West Paddock at around 11.20pm on Wednesday (October, 12), following reports that an Audi A1 had left the road and collided with a lamp post before colliding with a tree.

The driver of the car, who police can now confirm is 32-year-old Sarah Giffen-Smith from Leyland, was treated at the scene by the North West Ambulance Service, after being rescued from the vehicle by fire crews.

Mum-of-two Sarah, an army veteran and trainee Paramedic, was then taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died yesterday (October 13.)

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Sarah’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we send them our deepest condolences at this very sad time.”

In a tribute, Sarah’s family said: “Sarah was a loving mother of two sons and a daughter and we are all devastated at her premature passing.

“She loved life and she enjoyed it to the full. Following a 10 year career in the Army, Sarah was training to be a Paramedic. She will be terribly missed.”

South Ribble Police add that their enquiries into the collision are continuing and they would ask any witnesses to get in touch as soon as possible.