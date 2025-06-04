Samlesbury Hall mourns sudden death of beloved staff member

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Preston’s Samlesbury Hall is mourning the death of a beloved staff member who died suddenly yesterday.

Staff at the historic house off Preston New Road say they are ‘heartbroken’ after their colleague, Maria, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.

Samlesbury Hall is mourning the death of beloved staff member Maria who died suddenly on Tuesday morning (June 3)Samlesbury Hall is mourning the death of beloved staff member Maria who died suddenly on Tuesday morning (June 3)
Samlesbury Hall is mourning the death of beloved staff member Maria who died suddenly on Tuesday morning (June 3) | Samlesbury Hall

Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day. In fact, Maria was so dedicated that she would often stay up until the early hours ‘meticulously’ dressing the special venue.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In a statement shared on its social media, the venue said: “We have no words. Maria passed away this morning (Tuesday, June 3).

“If you have visited the Hall in the past 18 years, there is no doubt you will know our amazing and wonderful Maria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Maria had the unique ability of making you feel like you were the most special person in the world, she was old school hospitality through and through and there won't be another like her. Generous with her time (and of course her famous portion sizes).

Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors. One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day.Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors. One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day.
Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors. One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day. | Visit Lancashire

“For our hundreds of brides and grooms over the years, she will most likely have meticulously set up the Great Hall for your wedding, taking great care with all your trinkets (as she called them) which she loved doing. She loved being able to make someone's day that bit more special.

“An incredibly beautiful soul inside and out.

“Heartbroken isn't a strong enough word for how we all feel at this moment.”

Related topics:Preston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice