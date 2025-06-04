Samlesbury Hall mourns sudden death of beloved staff member
Staff at the historic house off Preston New Road say they are ‘heartbroken’ after their colleague, Maria, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.
Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors.
One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day. In fact, Maria was so dedicated that she would often stay up until the early hours ‘meticulously’ dressing the special venue.
In a statement shared on its social media, the venue said: “We have no words. Maria passed away this morning (Tuesday, June 3).
“If you have visited the Hall in the past 18 years, there is no doubt you will know our amazing and wonderful Maria.
“Maria had the unique ability of making you feel like you were the most special person in the world, she was old school hospitality through and through and there won't be another like her. Generous with her time (and of course her famous portion sizes).
“For our hundreds of brides and grooms over the years, she will most likely have meticulously set up the Great Hall for your wedding, taking great care with all your trinkets (as she called them) which she loved doing. She loved being able to make someone's day that bit more special.
“An incredibly beautiful soul inside and out.
“Heartbroken isn't a strong enough word for how we all feel at this moment.”
