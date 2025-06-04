Preston’s Samlesbury Hall is mourning the death of a beloved staff member who died suddenly yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the historic house off Preston New Road say they are ‘heartbroken’ after their colleague, Maria, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.

Samlesbury Hall is mourning the death of beloved staff member Maria who died suddenly on Tuesday morning (June 3) | Samlesbury Hall

Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day. In fact, Maria was so dedicated that she would often stay up until the early hours ‘meticulously’ dressing the special venue.

In a statement shared on its social media, the venue said: “We have no words. Maria passed away this morning (Tuesday, June 3).

“If you have visited the Hall in the past 18 years, there is no doubt you will know our amazing and wonderful Maria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maria had the unique ability of making you feel like you were the most special person in the world, she was old school hospitality through and through and there won't be another like her. Generous with her time (and of course her famous portion sizes).

Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors. One of her favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day. | Visit Lancashire

“For our hundreds of brides and grooms over the years, she will most likely have meticulously set up the Great Hall for your wedding, taking great care with all your trinkets (as she called them) which she loved doing. She loved being able to make someone's day that bit more special.

“An incredibly beautiful soul inside and out.

“Heartbroken isn't a strong enough word for how we all feel at this moment.”