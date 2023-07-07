Saffie, who lived in Leyland where her parents ran a chip shop, was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

On Tuesday, her parents Lisa and Andrew Roussos were joined by family and friends as the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth was lit up on Tuesday in pink, blue and green - her favourite colours.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth lit up for Saffie

Lanterns and balloons were also let off in a colourful evening tribute.

The event has been organised by teenager Jess Davies and her friends in Portsmouth, who didn't know the family, but were touched by Saffie's story and reached out to them shortly after the tragedy.

Saffie's father Andrew said: "It is beautiful, we feel people's heartfelt love towards Saffie with us."

Lisa said: "She was a bundle of energy and happiness...seeing this today, she would have loved it."

Saffie has been described as a "people magnet"

It comes as a man has decided to take on a mammoth challenge to raise money for Saffie’s charity, The Sparkle Bean Trust.

The charity bike ride by Jeffrey Jones, 56, will take place from Merseyside to Fareham, starting on July 30 and is due to take six days with Jeffrey cycling about 45 miles a day.

He has already raised more than £500 to go towards Saffie’s charity, The Sparklebean Trust, which helps children and the community dealing with grief.

Andrew said: "It's people like this that keep us going.

"We want to keep Saffie's memory alive. It's hugely important for me and Lisa.

"Years go by and other atrocities happen, so it's important to keep her memory alive - the bigger the better."

Andrew and Lisa hadn't met Jeffrey before the Spinnaker Tower event, with him travelling seven hours to be there from his home in Hoylake.

Andrew said: "Saffie's always been a people magnet. We couldn't go anywhere without people stopping her in the street to comment on how beautiful she was, or how long her hair was.