Rock On The Rec boosts Ribchester Rovers' football club funds
The first outdoor get together for residents of a Ribble Valley village since lockdown eased proved a popular and musical attraction as well as a fabulous fundraiser as our photo report shows.
It was time to Rock on The Rec when the Ribble Valley village of Ribchester hosted a popular outdoor music event at the weekend.
The afternoon and evening of live music was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. But this year the popular fundraiser for the Ribchester Rovers Football Club, which is building a new pavilion, went ahead as planned
.The line up on the village’s recreation ground featured seven local performers and groups including headliners Hit The North and Halycon, The Wrangling, Flash Floods, Tom Muldoon, Will Procter and The Redliners.
There was a bar, refreshments and entertainments for children. Club secretary Tracy Ormisher said: “It was donations on entry. It’s become an annual event and is getting bigger every year. The weather as great and I think people planned it into their diaries.”
The club has been fundraising for some ten years to replace its football pavilion, which was already second hand when it was acquired some 60 + years ago.
Tracy said: "It will be sited next to the existing tennis pavilion and it's going to be built to a high spec with disabled access. It's a developing project. We're also fundraising to make sure the field is looked after so we can play on it all year."
She thanked village volunteers who joined the core team of Rock on The Rec organisers to ensure the day was a success. The final amount raised will be announced later this week.
* Photos by Martin Bostock
