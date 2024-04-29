Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And so far around 60 past pupils from the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls Class of 1976 have signed up for the landmark reunion. Host and organiser Morag Wynne said: “What better way to mark such an important birthday than a get together with old classmates?

“The response so far has been fantastic but there are still more girls to track down and invite.”

Morag has contacted the majority of past classmates through a facebook group she launched earlier this month. And the group helped to connect friends who have not seen each other since they left the school in Coal Clough Lane back in 1981. Morag added: “We have so many wonderful memories and stories to share and it has become my quest to track down as many pupils from the year as possible. Sadly, some of the girls are no longer with us so we will be raising a glass to them on the night.”

Built in 1954, St Hilda’s merged with St Theodore’s RC Boys School in 2006 to form Blessed Trinity College in Ormerod Road. St Hilda’s was later demolished and the former Hameldon High School was built on the site. The school merged with St Theodore’s RC boys school in 2006 to form Blessed Trinity College and lessons at the St Hilda’s site on Coal Clough Lane ended in 2010. The premises were then demolished.