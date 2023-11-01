Preston born presenter Ranvir Singh says she was left 'shaking for half an hour' after a Halloween trick.

The 45-year-old mother of one has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly this week on the popular ITV daytime show ‘Lorraine’ but got more than she bargained for on Tuesday’s show (October 31.)

At the start of the live episode, Ranvir was the target of a Halloween prank from her co-stars which saw her nearly jump out of her seat in shock.

In the opening minutes, the show’s health editor Doctor Hilary Jones and showbiz correspondent Lucie Cave were telling Ranvir about scream therapy, a method of stress relief apparently used by Hollywood A-listers such as Kim Kardashian.

Ranvir Singh attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Demonstrating what to do, Lucie, who was sitting on the sofa opposite the UCLan graduate stood up and told her: "What you've got to do is get into this pose and then scream."

As Lucie was saying this, two scary looking characters from the London Dungeon crept onto the ITV set behind Ranvir and crouched down to scream in her ear.

Resisting the urge to swear, Ranvir told the studio: "I hate you all! I actually hate you all" before putting her hands over her face.

She then added: “I've gone off you all. None of you are my friends.”

By the end of the episode, it appeared the Preston born star had still not gotten over the incident, telling showbiz correspondent Lucie that she was not even sure if she wanted to thank her for being on the show!

Later that day, Ranvir also reshared an Instagram story posted by the Lorraine TV show which depcited a screenshot of the moment in which she was frightened, with the caption “Happy Halloween @ranvir”.

In her reshare, Ranvir wrote to her 126k followers: “I was shaking for aout half an hour *laughing emojii*”

Ranvir first started presenting Lorraine in 2020 and is known as a ‘school holidays presenter’.