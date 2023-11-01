News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Ranvir Singh left 'shaking for half an hour' after Halloween trick on Lorraine

Preston born presenter Ranvir Singh says she was left 'shaking for half an hour' after a Halloween trick.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 45-year-old mother of one has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly this week on the popular ITV daytime show ‘Lorraine’ but got more than she bargained for on Tuesday’s show (October 31.)

At the start of the live episode, Ranvir was the target of a Halloween prank from her co-stars which saw her nearly jump out of her seat in shock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the opening minutes, the show’s health editor Doctor Hilary Jones and showbiz correspondent Lucie Cave were telling Ranvir about scream therapy, a method of stress relief apparently used by Hollywood A-listers such as Kim Kardashian.

Most Popular
Ranvir Singh attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)Ranvir Singh attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Ranvir Singh attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Demonstrating what to do, Lucie, who was sitting on the sofa opposite the UCLan graduate stood up and told her: "What you've got to do is get into this pose and then scream."

As Lucie was saying this, two scary looking characters from the London Dungeon crept onto the ITV set behind Ranvir and crouched down to scream in her ear.

Resisting the urge to swear, Ranvir told the studio: "I hate you all! I actually hate you all" before putting her hands over her face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She then added: “I've gone off you all. None of you are my friends.”

Read More
Voice UK returns: what happened to Chorley's Kevin Simm and how much money can h...

By the end of the episode, it appeared the Preston born star had still not gotten over the incident, telling showbiz correspondent Lucie that she was not even sure if she wanted to thank her for being on the show!

Later that day, Ranvir also reshared an Instagram story posted by the Lorraine TV show which depcited a screenshot of the moment in which she was frightened, with the caption “Happy Halloween @ranvir”.

In her reshare, Ranvir wrote to her 126k followers: “I was shaking for aout half an hour *laughing emojii*”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ranvir first started presenting Lorraine in 2020 and is known as a ‘school holidays presenter’.

The show’s main presenter Lorraine is currently taking a two week break for half term and Ranvir is this week replacing Christine Lampard as the stand in host, who did the honours last week.

Related topics:ITVUCLan