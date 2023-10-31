Voice UK returns: what happened to Chorley's Kevin Simm and how much money can he make per Instagram post?
The Voice UK is due to air again on November 4, and while many will begin hedging their bets on who might be crowned this year’s winner, have you ever wondered what happened to its previous victors?
Following this train of thought, finance experts at Cashfloat have conducted a study to see how big each each winning contestants’ Instagram platform is and how much they could potentially earn per sponsored post.
Included in the list of previous Voice UK winners is Chorley born pop singer Kevin Simm, 43, who first rose to fame as a member of Liberty X (2001–2007).
The former St Anne's Primary School and St Mary's Catholic Technology College pupil revived his music career when he audtioned for The Voice UK in 2016 and went on to win it.
Take a look below at where Kevin ranks in The Voice UK winning Instagram rich list and what else he has been up to since his talent show win.
How much can the Voice winners make per Instagram post?
The full rankings are as follows:
|Winner
|Year
|Instagram handle
|Followers
|Potential Instagram earnings per post (£)
|Blessing Chitapa
|2020
|@annatoria__
|241,000
|434
|Jermain Jackman
|2014
|@jermainjackman
|13,200
|147
|Mo Adeniran
|2017
|@mojamil
|19,600
|121
|Ruti Olajugbagbe
|2018
|@rutiiiiiiiiiiii
|31,500
|89
|Stevie McCrorie
|2015
|@steviemccrorie
|29,800
|87
|Craig Eddie
|2021
|@craigeddiee
|27,100
|84
|Kevin Simm
|2016
|@kevinsimm
|23,800
|81
|Molly Hocking
|2019
|@molly.hocking.music
|28,900
|70
|Anthonia Edwards
|2022
|@anthoniaemusic
|5,853
|38
|Andrea Begley
|2013
|@andrea_begley
|1,997
|12
|Leanne Mitchell
|2012
|@leannemitch
|1,204
|11
Although Kevin has not gained the biggest Instagram following since leaving The Voice UK winners, he has made moves elsewhere in his career...
What else has Kevin Simm been up to?
In September 2018, it was announced that Kevin would be joining Scottish band Wet Wet Wet as the new lead singer, replacing original member Marti Pellow.
Wet Wet Wet released their first album with Kevin as the lead singer in November 2021; called ‘The Journey’ it peaked at number 29 in the UK Albums Chart and Kevin also re-recorded the vocals on a number of classic Wet Wet Wet hits for the bonus CD.
In May 2023 it was announced that the band would unite with English pop duo Go West for a co-headline UK tour called the "Best of Both Worlds" starting in January 2024. You can see the full tour list here.
Outside of Wet Wet Wet, Kevin has been a featured singer on songs by British singers Amber Leigh Irish, Paul Canning and The The’s Matt Johnson.