The Voice UK is returning to our screens this weekend, so we’re taking a look at what Chorley winner Kevin Simm has been up to lately, including where he stands in ‘The Voice UK winning Instagram rich list’.

The Voice UK is due to air again on November 4, and while many will begin hedging their bets on who might be crowned this year’s winner, have you ever wondered what happened to its previous victors?

Following this train of thought, finance experts at Cashfloat have conducted a study to see how big each each winning contestants’ Instagram platform is and how much they could potentially earn per sponsored post.

Included in the list of previous Voice UK winners is Chorley born pop singer Kevin Simm, 43, who first rose to fame as a member of Liberty X (2001–2007).

The Voice winner and Chorley pop star Kevin Simm pictured in 2016. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The former St Anne's Primary School and St Mary's Catholic Technology College pupil revived his music career when he audtioned for The Voice UK in 2016 and went on to win it.

Take a look below at where Kevin ranks in The Voice UK winning Instagram rich list and what else he has been up to since his talent show win.

How much can the Voice winners make per Instagram post?

The full rankings are as follows:

Kevin Simm at The Voice Live Final 2016 with coaches, Ricky Wilson, Paloma Faith, Boy George and Will.i.am. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Winner Year Instagram handle Followers Potential Instagram earnings per post (£) Blessing Chitapa 2020 @annatoria__ 241,000 434 Jermain Jackman 2014 @jermainjackman 13,200 147 Mo Adeniran 2017 @mojamil 19,600 121 Ruti Olajugbagbe 2018 @rutiiiiiiiiiiii 31,500 89 Stevie McCrorie 2015 @steviemccrorie 29,800 87 Craig Eddie 2021 @craigeddiee 27,100 84 Kevin Simm 2016 @kevinsimm 23,800 81 Molly Hocking 2019 @molly.hocking.music 28,900 70 Anthonia Edwards 2022 @anthoniaemusic 5,853 38 Andrea Begley 2013 @andrea_begley 1,997 12 Leanne Mitchell 2012 @leannemitch 1,204 11

Although Kevin has not gained the biggest Instagram following since leaving The Voice UK winners, he has made moves elsewhere in his career...

What else has Kevin Simm been up to?

In September 2018, it was announced that Kevin would be joining Scottish band Wet Wet Wet as the new lead singer, replacing original member Marti Pellow.

Wet Wet Wet released their first album with Kevin as the lead singer in November 2021; called ‘The Journey’ it peaked at number 29 in the UK Albums Chart and Kevin also re-recorded the vocals on a number of classic Wet Wet Wet hits for the bonus CD.

In May 2023 it was announced that the band would unite with English pop duo Go West for a co-headline UK tour called the "Best of Both Worlds" starting in January 2024. You can see the full tour list here.